Outlander season 8 episode 5 promo: Do Jamie, Claire have a plan?

As many of you out there may be aware, Outlander season 8 episode 5 is coming to Starz this coming Friday — and of course, you will see many things get dramatic.

After all, we are once again facing another instance in which Jamie Fraser’s life is on the line. Cunningham is coming for him, there are concerns over Frank’s book, and at some point, you do have to wonder if his metaphorical nine lives are going to be running out. Add to this the fact that this is the first season where we do not have any assurances thanks to the source material that Sam Heughan’s character is going to live on … it is not a particularly easy place to be, is it?

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Well, if you saw the full promo at the end of episode 4, you know some of the various things that stand in Jamie and Claire’s way — yet, also a reminder that the two do technically have a plan as the war rages on. Even still, Claire has clear concerns and understandably so.

If there is any reason to have hope here…

Is there any chance that Outlander is going to kill off Jamie with so many episodes remaining this season? While we suppose that anything is possible, it is hard to imagine when there is a lot of theoretical show left to explore here. We tend to think that the more likely scenario is that Jamie does make it through the conflicts in the immediate future … but then there are the obvious fears for everything that is coming down the road. Given that we are so used to this show making us emotional, why would we think the remainder of it is going to be any different?

Related – Get even more news about Outlander season 8 episode 5, including what else you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8 episode 5 when the story arrives?

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