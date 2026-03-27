All’s Fair season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about All’s Fair season 2 between now and the end of the spring? Of course, it makes a ton of sense to wonder about the future at this point, given that months have passed and within that, everything has remained somewhat quiet about the Hulu legal drama.

Well, if you did enjoy the first batch of episodes, here is where we share some of the good and bad news. So where is the proper place to start?

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First and foremost, let’s go head and note that a season 2 renewal has been out there for a while, and that is still not something that you need to worry about here at all. Meanwhile, current evidence indicates that production on the next batch of episodes is slated to start in the relatively near future. This is encouraging, especially since there are a ton of shows out there that tend to take several years between seasons.

So what is a realistic estimate at this point?

You are not going to see more of All’s Fair this spring, though we have a hard time thinking that this is a surprise to anyone out there. It is going to take the cast and crew several months to film the next chapter of the show.

So when it comes to particular premiere dates, the best-case scenario is that there is a fast turnaround time in editing and you see the series back in October or November, though that is not 100% a sure thing. We probably will not even get a date announcement until the summer. In the interim, the biggest thing that we can really hope for here is some casting intel and/or anything else in that vein that makes us hopeful the writers are going to build on season 1.

What do you most want to see on All’s Fair season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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