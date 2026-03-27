The Pitt season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Geoffrey Owens joins

Just in case you wanted some more casting news for the remainder of The Pitt season 2, it is simply this: Geoffrey Owens is on board!

According to a report from Variety, you are going to see the veteran actor appear on episode 13 on the medical drama next week, playing the part of Dr. Clay Barrett, a cardio-thoracic surgeon who we tend to think is a part of the night shift. After all, we’ve already heard of Mary McCormack also coming on board in this episode, and we also known that Shawn Hatosy is going to be back at some point soon as Dr. Jack Abbot. In other words, there is a great deal of good stuff to be excited about as we move forward from an actor standpoint.

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As for what’s happening to our main core of doctors on The Pitt, there is an infinite amount of stuff that we are curious about, beginning with the rather simple fact that many shifts are coming to an end — so how many people are going to stay there? We know that a part of Robby is sticking around to ensure that his friend Duke is okay but at the same time, there do appear to be some other lingering doubts starting to creep in at the same exact time — including as to whether or not he can really walk away from the hospital at all, even for just a few months.

Meanwhile, we do hope before the season is over we are going to get closure on a few more doctors, whether it be a Langdon, a Santos, or anyone else who has had a lengthy story arc this time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt now, including what else is coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 13 when it arrives?

Do you think all of these guest stars could pave the way for a night shift spin-off? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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