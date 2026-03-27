House of Villains season 3 episode 8 preview: Josh Martinez?

As we get ourselves ready to see House of Villains season 3 episode 8 on Peacock next week, there is one major question to wonder: What will Kate Chastain do? To the surprise of no one, she has gone ahead and thrown both Tyson Apostol and Tom Sandoval on the hit list, with her desperate to take Tyson out of the game above anyone else. He is a huge threat and from that vantage point, we get it.

However, is she going to be able to pull that off? Based on the preview shared after this week’s episode, let’s just say that a lot of questions remain up in the air in that regard. It does seem like Tyson and Tom have some sort of plan, one that could involve Paul Abrahamian alongside some other players. (At one point in all of it, Paul’s going to get annoyed with him.) But who are the guys actually up against? That was the cliffhanger and from what we gather, there are a few different choices that Kate could make. Drita D’Avanzo may be a good candidate, if for no other reason than she is a big threat at the end of the season.

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Sure, it would be rather easy to sit back and consider the various strategic machinations of the next challenge, but it is hard without knowing the full roster of contestants! The one thing that we can say and/or feel good about right now is simply the fact that we are going to be seeing some other familiar faces turn up in a cameo capacity, including Josh Martinez! This means that Paul will be spending time with the winner of Big Brother 19, who has certainly appeared on a number of other reality shows as of late.

Honestly, this show is so unpredictable that it is hard to say anyone is a favorite. However, we also cannot ignore that Kate is now sitting here after being the supervillain on two separate occasions. Pretty impressive, right?

What do you most want to see moving into House of Villains season 3 episode 8?

Who are you currently rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

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