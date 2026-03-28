3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

With us now a solid week into the spring, are we finally inching closer to more news when it comes to 3 Body Problem season 2 at Netflix?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and give a reminder that production for the long-awaited adaptation has finally wrapped. Did it take a long time to get here? Sure, but there is something rather joyous about knowing that we should get some more news before too long … though it still a matter of when.

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After all, it is still hard to sit here with an abundance of confidence that we are about to get some more intel soon on season 2, mostly because a show of this size and scale does have a lengthy post-production process. We tend to think that we are going to be lucky to get an actual date announcement this summer and from there, it actually return this fall. Hopefully this is accompanied by a rather hefty promotional campaign, as it feels like there are not too many people there discussing the story at this given point in time. Is there a way to make that change?

One more thing to note

If there is something that we would consider to be a relative silver lining in the midst of all the waiting, it is knowing that there is going to be a season 3 and with that, a chance to see the entirety of the story through. That is a really rare thing for a show to know this far in advance, and we can be grateful to Netflix for that — even though there is a huge amount of ground for the 3 Body Problem adaptation to cover in a relatively short period of time.

What are you most ready to see when it comes to 3 Body Problem season 2 over at Netflix?

When do you think the upcoming season is going to actually air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

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