The Agency season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a reasonable chance that we are going to hear more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of the spring? This certainly has to be one of those shows that a lot of people are curious about, and for good reason.

After all, consider as a starting-off point the fact that these episodes have to be relatively close to being ready to air at this point. We know that they are ambitious in their size and scope, but we tend to think that post-production and editing has been going on for a while — and that a premiere-date announcement is imminent.

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One small thing to be aware of entering the next chapter is that there is a title change for the show, which is now going by The Agency: Central Intelligence. That means little when it comes to how the story will play out, but the branding may be an attempt to get people more immediately aware of what the show actually is. Our hope still remains that we will see it arrive in either the summer or early fall and if that is very-much the plan, we do tend to think we will hear more sooner rather than later.

For now, it definitely does feel like Showtime has a spot open on their schedule for a show of this nature. While they do have Dexter: Resurrection set for the fall, what more is there coming up before then? That’s where there are some questions, given that The Chi and Yellowjackets are both in production, but neither one of them should be ready to air at any point before the spy drama. This is why we are trying to be optimistic for big stuff throughout the spring.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Agency season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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