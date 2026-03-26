Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, March 26, 2026?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We do recognize that last week, the Mariska Hargitay drama was in repeats. Is that about to change?

Well, there is no real reason to draw any of this out as of right now — you are going to be waiting a little while still to see it return with new episodes. Clearly, the network wants to hold the remainder of the season until closer to May sweeps; also, they may want to duck some competition courtesy of the NCAA Tournament. The plan is for it to return come April 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what can we say about the journey ahead? If you look below, you can see more details about not just the next Law & Order: SVU episode, but the one airing after the fact on April 9.

Season 27 episode 16, “Vivid” – 04/02/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : With little evidence to guide them, the SVU steps in when a woman undergoing psychedelic-assisted therapy recovers a buried memory of assault. Curry starts a new position at SVU. TV-14

Season 27 episode 17, “Deep Under” – 04/09/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson is shocked to find undercover Det. Velasco at the center of a sex trafficking bust. When more women are smuggled into the city, a rescued victim begs SVU to help save her sister. TV-14

So what is going to be coming up after the fact here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we are going to be getting a chance to see more powerful stories, but we also hope that a season 28 renewal is going to be revealed sooner rather than later. It is hard to imagine that NBC would ever cancel it randomly. Instead, our feeling is that they are going to keep it around for however long Hargitay wants to keep playing Olivia Benson.

What are you most eager to see on Law & Order: SVU when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







