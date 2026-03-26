Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, March 26, 2026?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? We do tend to think there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here when it comes to Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast.

However, this is where we do have to swoop in here with a little bit of bad news: Just like college basketball took the show off the air last week, that trend is now going to continue. The plan is for it to return on April 2, and we know that there is a lot of what you’ve come to love here ahead. Just think in terms of great guest stars, fun mysteries, and hopefully some surprises at some point, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve laid out the schedule, why not go ahead and set the stage? We’ve got the synopses for the next two installments below, including what notable guests are going to be a part of each individual story…

Season 3 episode 14, “Deadutante” – After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand in glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron), on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Season 3 episode 15, “Otherwise Enraged” – When a serial bride is found bludgeoned in her apartment, Elsbeth investigates the victim’s best friend (Beanie Feldstein), a particularly experienced, and bitter bridesmaid, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Now in general, we really just hope that these episodes will be fun, but also allow Elsbeth to learn more about herself in the process. That is, after all, the best way that a show like this can subtly evolve from one season to the next.

What do you most want to see on Elsbeth moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







