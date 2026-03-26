Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, March 26, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Last week, we know that there was nothing more when it comes to the Kathy Bates series for one simple reason: The NCAA Tournament. Would it be nice to see that change in a matter of hours? Absolutely!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to barge in here and note that while it would be great to move forward with new episodes, that just isn’t happening. College basketball is taking over the lineup for one more week, meaning that we are going to be stuck waiting until April 2 to see what is next.

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So what is going to be coming up here story-wise? Well if you look below, the synopsis for the next Matlock sets the stage for what is ahead:

“The Cavalry Isn’t Coming” – The stakes are high when Matty represents one of Jacobson Moore’s own on trial amidst her and Edwin’s 50th wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Olympia and Julian track down a scientist from the Wellbrexa lab, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we do tend to think that Matty, Olympia, and Julian are going to face a great deal of obstacles moving forward when it comes to the Wellbrexa story. This is a pretty central thread to keep track of, mostly because it is the foundation for the story to come.

Now, our hope is that there are going to be some more details shared over the next couple of weeks — we also know that there is a season 3 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 the rest of the way?

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