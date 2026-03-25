The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a reason to be optimistic for news on The Amazing Race 39 between now and the end of the spring? The short answer here is yes, though what sort of news we could get here remains very much up in the air.

For now, what we know is that another season of the Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition show has been filmed, and that is not something you have to wonder or worry about. The reason we are not getting it alongside Survivor 50 is because CBS wants to see if America’s Culinary Cup could be a success. There is some interesting irony here that the Padma Lakshmi series is airing at the same point of the year as her former show Top Chef, no?

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Anyhow, what we can say about The Amazing Race moving forward is that more than likely, we are going to get some sort of approximate return date for it either in April or May when CBS reveals their fall schedule. At present, we expect the show to be back in September or October, and it makes sense for it to air right after Survivor 51. The network could always surprise us and premiere it later on, but this is just a window that makes a lot of sense.

Are we also going to get a season 40?

Let’s just say that for now, we do remain really optimistic. While this is not the top-rated reality show out there, it has proven itself time and time again to be a solid utility player for CBS. They have been able to plug it in at a number of places across the schedule and have it work, so why would they ever want to cut something like this? (We are curious if there would be a winner or all-star season for the 40th, but time will tell.)

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 39 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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