Star City teaser, new details on For All Mankind spin-off

Come the end of May, the For All Mankind spin-off Star City is poised to arrive on Apple TV — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that we are coming in here from the perspective of someone who simply cannot get enough of this world. It is so deeply layered and while it may be an alternate history, it still feels very much authentic.

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If you have not heard too much as of yet about what makes Star City stand out, take a look at the synopsis below:

A bold new chapter inspired by the critically acclaimed space-race drama, “For All Mankind,” “Star City” is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

Meanwhile, the newly-released teaser over at the link here does a great job of displaying what the overall vibe of the series will be — it is going to be chilling at times, but also a total thrill at others. One of the really cool things that Apple is doing here is going directly from the flagship show to the spin-off this spring, meaning that we will have a significant amount of time this year diving into this overall universe. Even if this new series is 80% as good as the original, we do tend to think we are in for a treat.

Related – Be sure to see the latest trailer now all about For All Mankind season 5

What do you most want to see on Star City from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we do not want you to miss.

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