Scrubs revival episode 7 spoilers: The barbecue

As we get prepared to see episode 7 of the Scrubs revival next week, is anyone else shocked we have made it here so fast? Time does fly when you are having fun, and this show has been, in its totality, a total blast to watch and dive into.

Moving forward, it seems like the comedy is really going to turn its head to what has long been an especially entertaining story: JD’s insecurities when it comes to his friendship with Turk. He wants to think that he is constantly one of the most important people in his life, but what happens in the event that something goes awry? How can he handle it? That is at least going to be a reasonable part of what we see ahead … and we’re not worried about their relationship long-term. These two always tend to figure these things out.

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To get a little more insight now on what is to come, we suggest checking out the official Scrubs revival episode 7 synopsis below:

While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla’s annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news.

For those who are unaware, the first season of the revival only has nine episodes, which is certainly a strange number but also, just enough? The advantage of doing such a run is that it does leave everyone wanting more, and we still do hope that they are going to get just that. While a season 2 has not been confirmed as of this writing, we do tend to think that all current signs are pointing in this direction. A lot will depend on the streaming viewership, and those numbers can be a bit trickier to read.

What are you most eager to see heading into episode 7 of the Scrubs revival?

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