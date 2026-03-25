Top Chef: Carolinas episode 4 preview: Can the chefs recover?

As we look towards Top Chef: Carolinas episode 4 over on Bravo, we do find the season in a really interesting place. After all, there are only a select number of times where the judges are so frustrated at the contestants that we see a non-traditional process with the elimination!

(Personally, we will say that we are equally bummed — we did not get to taste the cuisine, but it felt like a lot of the colors in that challenge were not as exciting as we had hoped.)

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So is there a chance for a redemption ahead for some of the remaining chefs? Absolutely and then some. Moving into episode 4 returning champion Tristen is going to return and within that, we’ll have some new challenges that will test out the chefs’ ability to cook some local and traditional cuisine. Can they make Tom Colicchio like okra? That has been an ongoing challenge for most of the run of the series at this point.

Beyond just the exact challenges themselves, one other thing that we are certainly eager to see at this point is whether we can really start to identify some serious favorites. After the first two episodes, it did feel easy to argue that Rhoda was in an especially good place. However, she slipped a little bit in episode 3. There is a thing in peaking too early, or finding yourself in a spot where you have to one-up almost everything that you did before. (Tristen is one of the few who was really able to be mostly dominant for the entirety of his season.)

So far, it feels like Top Chef: Carolinas is going to feature some inconsistent cooking — and for where we are in the season, that feels okay. It is really once we get closer to the end that the expectations will start to rise.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we look towards Top Chef: Carolinas episode 4?

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