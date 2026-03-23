Virgin River season 8 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

As we get deeper into the spring, can you expect some more Virgin River season 8 premiere date news to turn up? Or, will we be stuck waiting for a good while to get any updates at all?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just issue a reminder that this season was actually ordered some time ago, and we are really lucky to know that Netflix continues to have a lot of confidence in it as a part of its lineup. It offers something different than a lot of its programming, and also feels like it could go on for some time still. Given that this show is so much about community, it can constantly shift and reinvent itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what more are we going to learn between now and the end of the spring? Well, first and foremost it is our hope that with filming taking place as early as next month, we may get some behind-the-scenes teases and also some casting news! Several cast members are typically kind to keep us informed, without of course giving anything major away in the process.

Now when it comes to possible premiere dates, here is where we do have to deliver some of the bad news: Nothing is likely coming on that for a good while. Our general feeling is that Virgin River could be ready to air at some point in early 2027, whether or not that happens is going to be almost firmly dependent on whatever it is Netflix wants for their lineup. After all, they will look to place it in a gap on the schedule, and also where they believe the passionate fanbase will turn up in big numbers.

Related – Who is not going to be a part of Virgin River season 8?

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 8 in general?

When do you think we are going to get more news all about it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







