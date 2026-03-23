Hacks season 5 premiere date revealed, will be final season

For those who have been very-much excited to learn about Hacks season 5 at HBO Max, let’s just say that we’ve got good and bad news.

So, where do we start? Well, it was revealed that on Thursday, April 9, the Jean Smart comedy is going to arrive for what is poised to be a ten-episode final season. We are certainly prepared at this point for there to be a number of twists, but also Deborah Vance continuing to do whatever she can in order to cement her legacy.

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So what will the story be centered around at this point? Well, let’s take a look at that now courtesy of the season 5 synopsis below:

In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.

t may go without saying here, but there is going to be a ton of pressure on everyone to deliver something big for this season, mostly because Hacks is one of those series that really defines an entire era of comedy. It has won a number of Emmys, and also done a great job of presenting a very particular side of being a working comic with so many different rises and falls. Vegas is also a really unique setting, mostly because for a number of other shows, this is just a place you visit for an episode and that’s it. Here, you have a legitimate chance to spend some time there and that is something to be tremendously excited about.

Are we a little surprised that the show is premiering so soon? Absolutely. Typically, networks and streaming services leave more time for an announcement to breathe.

What do you most want to see moving into Hacks season 5?

Are you bummed that this is the end of the line for the series? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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