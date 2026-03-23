Paradise season 2 episode 7: A Sinatra, Alex cliffhanger?

It almost goes without saying at this point, but Paradise season 2 episode 7 was clearly the biggest one of the entire season. Just consider what we saw throughout, and then consider the overall cliffhanger.

After all, almost the entire bunker at this point is in some sort of state of disarray. Jeremy and Robinson were working together on their plan to blast open the doors. However, they were totally unaware of the fact that Sinatra was putting the compound into lockdown, recognizing in part the threat of Link on the outside world. She was very-much aware of his intentions in regards to Alex — the one thing that she never intends to give up.

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Here is the massive problem for the bunker heading into the finale. Jeremy’s plan could lead to oxygen depleting at a rapid rate, and not everyone else is aware of it. Meanwhile, Link and the others could find a way in. Sinatra has seemingly gone off to “speak” with Alex, but what can they actually do? Are they even a real person? That is something we are still left to wonder about to a certain degree. Then, there is also Xavier, who is on a train to Colorado with Teri. We would not be surprised if he finds a way to turn up to Paradise during the finale, only to then see the terrible state that it is in.

Because of the situation that could emerge quickly in the Bunker are multiple people going to have to work together to ensure its safety? Sure and that includes some surprising sources. We would not be shocked at all in the event that he is able to work alongside Link to some degree, especially since we know that he has Annie’s baby with him.

Related – Get more news right now on Paradise, including the season 3 renewal

What did you think about the overall events of Paradise season 2 episode 7?

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