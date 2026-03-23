Is Nicole Brydon Bloom leaving Paradise? Is Jane dead?

Is Nicole Brydon Bloom leaving Paradise following the events of season 2 episode 7? Is Jane officially gone from this world?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that we expected something big to happen to this character based on the events of episode 6. She started a new rivalry of sorts with Gabriela Torabi, and she also made what was arguably the biggest mistake since arriving in the bunker: Not taking her out. It was honestly surprising that she did not make that happen, largely due to the fact that she has killed impulsively in the past and this was someone who could stand in her way. She knew it, but Torabi was able to get one over on her and seemingly killer in the shower.

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Is Jane truly gone? We tend to assume so, mostly because Torabi is a smart enough woman to ensure that she is dead. Why in the world would she leave her alive? Taking her out means that Sinatra has lost a key extension of her agenda, meaning that when it comes to certain secrets, she has fewer places to turn. A great example of this right now comes via Alex — she has her housekeeper, but who else? Torabi assumed that Jane may have had something to do with it, though that was later proven to not be the case.

We will certainly miss Jane if this is the end. Without a doubt, Bloom was fantastic in this role and we could’ve watched her for a long time. Beyond that, though, we do just think there is something important in having clear adversaries — even with a show like this that revels having a lot of people living within gray areas.

Related – Did you know that Paradise has been renewed for season 3?

What do you think about the events of Paradise season 2 episode 7, including what happened to Jane?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

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