FBI season 8 episode 16 spoilers: A CIA crossover ahead?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into FBI season 8 episode 16 — a story that will make a handful of things clear.

Take, for starters, the fact that there is still a larger universe that the producers are trying to promote, and that now includes the CIA series. While we would not classify the March 30 episode “3 Up, 3 Down” as a full-on event with the two shows, you will at least see one character from the spin-off come on board, and for a reason that is very-much tied to the story.

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Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI season 8 episode 16 synopsis below:

“3 Up, 3 Down” – A double homicide in Brooklyn sets the team after a corrupt longshoreman but they soon discover something sinister has been smuggled into NY. As they race to stop the threat, Isobel enlists the help of CIA’s Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), on FBI, Monday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we have seen on the spin-off already, there is an inherent tension that can exist between the two separate agencies, even if they both do inherently want some of the same things in ensuring that justice is served. We imagine that some of that could be a part of this story but in the end, we tend to think that the action-packed and highly intense case is going to come first.

Also, remember that we are basically in the home stretch of the season at this point — we tend to think there could be higher stakes coming the rest of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 16 when it airs?

Do you want more crossovers moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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