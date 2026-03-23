DMV season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Thomas Lennon to appear

As we get prepared to see DMV season 1 episode 15 on CBS next week, let’s just say that there is another notable guest star. This time around, Thomas Lennon (of Reno 911! and so many other things) is going to be making an appearance. So what exactly is his role going to be? Well, let’s just say that it is a little bit different from anything you would necessarily expect.

Ultimately, out of everything you see over the course of this half-hour, one of the funnier discoveries you could make is just how difficult certain people in the dog-rescue community are — to be more specific, how hard they can be to win over.

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To get a few more details now when it comes to what is ahead on DMV season 1 episode 15, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Gilbert” – Colette and Gregg convince Vic to foster a dog and help him clean up his act to meet the dog rescuer Howie’s (Thomas Lennon) high standards. Meanwhile, Ceci tries to repay Barb by boosting Noa’s processing time, mainly by toning down his hotness, on the CBS Original Series DMV, Monday, March 30 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Noa story appears to be equally entertaining but at the same time will all of this be enough to guarantee a season 2 happens? We are still waiting to learn about the show’s fate and while we remain optimistic, CBS can be a tough network at times to stick around on! There are only so many timeslots available, and that is even more challenging for comedies that are actively working to find an audience.

What do you most want to see moving into DMV season 1 episode 15 when it arrives?

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