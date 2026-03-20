House of Villains season 3 episode 7 preview: More Tom Sandoval drama

There are so many different storylines that could be front and center entering House of Villains season 3 episode 7. For us personally, though, the big surprise is just how much Tom Sandoval is impacting almost everything at this point.

Take, for example, how much of a factor he was in what happened to Johnny Middlebrooks. Because of the trust issues and the blowup that happened there, Tyson Apostol had to get rid of him rather than banish Paul Abrahamian. That means that the Big Brother runner-up is still there alongside both Tom and Tyson, with the latter desperate to keep that alliance together now however he can. After all, Kate Chastain continues to stir the pot in just about whatever way that he possibly can.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come here, be sure to check out the full House of Villains season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

A secret envelope causes chaos in the house; the villains get squirrely in their next Battle Royale challenge; a major alliance is put in jeopardy when the Supervillain of the Week names their nominations for the Hit List.

Ultimately, we do think that the next Supervillain challenge will be especially fun given that there are so many different ways that it could go — and also so many people who could end up eventually banished. We do think that Tyson and New York are the two most dangerous people there, mostly because almost nothing seems to really phase them. We have a lot of wild people on the show with big personalities, but it really does benefit you to be able to keep your cool — even when it does feel relatively hard to do so in that environment.

What do you most want to see moving into House of Villains season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

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