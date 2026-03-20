Why did Ashley Mitchell leave House of Villains season 3?

Why did Ashley Mitchell leave House of Villains on tonight’s new episode? Well, let’s just say that tonight’s installment was unexpected.

After all, about ten minutes into this week’s installment it was revealed that Ashley had departed due to an illness — an announcement that was made by Johnny Bananas of all people. Ashley’s exit put some of the other players in a tough spot — in particular Paul Abrahamian, who had trusted her and would’ve rather lose someone who was less reliable of an ally.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

With her gone from the game, a number of things did change regarding the latest elimination. After all, Kate Chastain then had to find someone to replace her on the Hist List. She then tried to use some of Ashley’s own writings against every other player remaining within the game. It put a lot of people in hot water, but Tyson ended up being the replacement. He had to face off then against Paul and Johnny, with one of them sent packing soon after.

As for whether this is truly the end for Ashley on House of Villains, it is worth noting that Tiffany “New York” Pollard has been a part of the show every single season. You never know what is going to happen here…

What did you think about Ashley Mitchell leaving House of Villains season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







