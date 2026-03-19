Silo season 3 premiere date: When to now expect reveal

Thanks to a number of recent comments, we are happy to know that we are at least inching forwards towards a Silo season 3 premiere date at Apple TV. It has been a long time coming, and it feels even longer thanks to the fact that production for this particular chapter wrapped a long time ago.

But are we going to have a reveal within the next couple of months? At this point, it feels either locked in or relatively close to it. Star / executive producer Rebecca Ferguson has mentioned already that the sci-fi hit is coming back this summer and because of that, Apple should actually be starting to think about when they want to get the next batch of news out there. For us personally, this is where we do start to look in the direction of May.

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After all, we tend to think that July is the most likely spot for a Silo launch now based on all the information that we have and if that is the case, why not go ahead and get the news out there a couple of months in advance? In addition to getting a date reveal around this time, we also would not be incredibly shocked in the event that we also get a trailer. That way, we can get at least some sort of better idea as to what the next part of the show will look like.

If you have been following a lot of stories tied to Silo rather closely, then you probably know a little already of what one central narrative will be: A look towards the past. We are going to learn a lot more about how these structures came to be in the first place and through that, we could equally have a chance to learn more about whether or not there is a way for life to get any better for those living underneath. Are there some Silos out there that are actually different? Can the outside world improve?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Silo season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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