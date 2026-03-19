Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, March 19, 2026?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there some more great stuff for the long-running show right around the corner?

Well, there is a good bit more that we can say here about the future of the long-running crime procedural, but we should go ahead and start off with the bad news here: The series is off the air tonight, and the same can be said for the SVU spin-off. (Yet, The Hunting Party is still airing, and we have to imagine that this is some sort of strange scheduling quirk.)

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Now, here is what we can say when it comes to the future of the procedural: The plan is for it to return on April 2, which is the other side of the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. There is also one other thing to be really excited about right now, and that is the chance to see Jane Lynch in a prominent guest star role. The Glee / Only Murders in the Building star tends to make almost everything better and by virtue of that, we are curious to see what the future will hold.

As for what is coming beyond this, let’s just continue to cross our fingers and hope for a season 26 renewal. Will some news be coming in the relatively near future? We tend to think it should be there before we get around to May, mostly due to the fact that the network should want to reassurance its longtime viewers that the program is not going anywhere. We tend to think both it and also SVU should get some sort of proper send-off in the event they ever do conclude, but let’s just hope that it does not happen anytime soon.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order when it arrives next week?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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