Imperfect Women episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following what you see on the epic two-part premiere today on Apple TV, do you want to know more about Imperfect Women episode 3?

First and foremost, of course we should look at the reality of the situation here, including that you have a really excellent cast here led by Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, and Elisabeth Moss. We recognize already that these three are more than capable of delivering drama, so what are they going to bring to the table together?

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Well, let’s just kick things off here at present by recognizing that there are a lot of people who may not have heard of the show at all. With that, the full logline for the series sets the stage:

“Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The two-episode premiere serves mostly as a means of setting the stage, but it is not going to be a pattern moving forward. Most like other Apple shows out there, you are going to be seeing a new installment once a week the rest of the way. That means we are going to be seeing a number of reveals slowly over time, and if we are lucky, the end of the story is going to be very different from the beginning.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Imperfect Women episode 3 synopsis:

Secrets come to light, forcing Eleanor to confront her mistakes.

In total, this is eight episodes and remember that this is a limited series. Because of that, there should at least be some closure, right?

What do you most want to see moving into Imperfect Women episode 3 when it airs?

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