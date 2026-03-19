Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: Is revealed tied to Shrinking finale?

If you have not heard the news as of yet, we are going to be getting a chance to see Ted Lasso season 4 at some point this summer — or, in particular August. That is what star Hannah Waddingham said on the subject back during the BAFTAs and given her involvement, shouldn’t we buy into that fully?

Ultimately, one of the factors that does play heavily into the future of the show is how Apple TV wants to get into promoting it. They are going to give it a long promotional runway, right? That means figuring out the best possible spot to promote it … and that is where Shrinking comes into play.

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After all, remember for a moment that the Jason Segel series is one of the bigger hits the streaming service has, and it also shares a pair of executive producers in Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Why not try to use that show to announce something big on the other?

Well, we certainly think there is a fun case for revealing a Ted Lasso premiere date with a teaser airing right before the Shrinking season 3 finale in a matter of weeks. Unfortunately, the odds of that happening feel relatively low at this point. Apple typically does not utilize this sort of promotional strategy with their shows, and they are more likely to just publicly reveal something in a way where even non-subscribers can learn about it right away.

One other factor in here may just be timing — while we do think that there will be a pretty early premiere-date reveal for season 4, we are thinking in terms of May. We may still be a little too far out at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to the future of Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4 when it arrives?

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