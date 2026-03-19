The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Amazing Race 39 soon? Obviously, given that the 50th season of Survivor is on right now, you can argue that there is a pretty-great case for making something happen.

With that being said, there is a clear difference between an ideal and reality, especially when you are dealing with a network / company in CBS that can do basically whatever they want with their shows — regardless of whether or not they like it.

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We have noted before that the most likely scenario with the next season of The Amazing Race is that we’re going to end up seeing it at some point this fall, coupled with Survivor 51 just like we saw with season 49. However, there is also at least a chance we’re stuck to wait longer if CBS does have some sort of new 90-minute concept they want to launch this fall. That’s why to us, the worst-case scenario for the next Phil Keoghan-hosted race is that we do end up seeing it at some point in the first few months of next year.

What makes the wait more painful

Well, let’s just make it reasonably clear: Filming for season 39 is already done! We are used to having to wait a long time but at the same exact time, it always stinks to be in this position. We are also just hoping to be in a slightly different sort of competition this coming season — as great as season 38 was at times, the Big Brother cast led to a lot of people who were afraid to compete too hard against each other. There was a satisfying winning team in Jag & Jas, but was the path ahead a little bit challenging? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 39 when it arrives?

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