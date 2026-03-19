The Night Agent season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

At the time of this writing, it is pretty darn easy to rejoice in the fact that The Night Agent season 4 is coming to Netflix! The renewal was announced shortly after the season 3 premiere, and the creative team is already at work making sure the next chapter is as awesome as possible.

One thing that has felt reasonably clear with this show over the past couple of years is that one thing is very-much important to almost everyone involved: Trying to turn around seasons as quickly as possible. Is that going to continue? We sure hope so, but we also do live in a world where not that much is guaranteed. Also we can’t just sit here and act like the Gabriel Basso series is one that is altogether easy to make. There are so many components that go into it, whether it be filming, visual effects, or simply Netflix trying to find the ideal spot in the schedule.

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In the past, we have come on here and noted that if we are lucky, we are going to be seeing The Night Agent back on Netflix at some point in the spring of next year. With that, we do have to also present the flip side: What is the longest we could be waiting?

While remaining realistic here, we do think the worst-case scenario for season 4 is it launching in the fall of 2027. After all, we do have to face the reality that depending on the action set pieces this time around, they could take longer to edit. Also, this could work out better for the streaming service. Based on everything we know about potential timelines for now, though, it is crazy to think we would be waiting until 2028. In what world would that ever make sense?

Related – Be sure to get some other discussions right now when it comes to The Night Agent

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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