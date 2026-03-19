The Madison season 1 episode 4: Do not expect Yellowstone characters

This weekend will mark not just the arrival of The Madison season 1 episode 4 over at Paramount+, but also episodes 5 and 6 to go along with it. This is a three-episode event that should tie together all the events of season 1, and we know that a season 2 has already been filmed, as well! This basically means that when it comes to the Clyburn family, there is a lot of great stuff still to come.

Now, for the sake of this article, the subject we really want to tackle is one that has been a subject of a lot of chatter already: Whether or not the show is set in the Yellowstone universe. Both do share a Montana setting and once upon a time, the verbiage around the show suggested that it was going to be a spin-off-of-sorts. However, that changed over time and this is now its own separate entity.

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With everything above in mind, let’s just say that there won’t be any sort of crossover coming across either this season or the next one. That is something that actor Patrick J. Adams confirmed further to The Hollywood Reporter:

“We kept waiting for a script to drop where a Dutton would come … That was certainly a question because that’s how it was in the world. And when we asked about it, it was like, ‘No, no, no. This is an independent thing. This is its own thing.’”

We do think it is nice that the cast and producers get out in front of this now to curb expectations. Also, do we really need more of the extended Yellowstone universe at this point? Just remember that there is already Marshals out there on CBS, and The Dutton Ranch is slated to premiere on Paramount+ at some point in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Madison and what is to come

Are you glad that The Madison is separate from the Yellowstone universe?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

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