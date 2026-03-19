Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, March 19, 2026?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? We recognize that for a good chunk of the year so far, the schedule has been on-and-off for the show. There was a really long break at the start of the year thanks in part to the Olympics. Then, we had a run of a few installments the moment that the Games were over.

So where do thing stand moving into tonight? Unfortunately, this is where we do have the bad news. The Carrie Preston show is off the air in a matter of hours, with the big reason for it being the NCAA Tournament. Longtime viewers of the network may be aware that around the middle of March, the Thursday / Friday schedules at the aforementioned network get upended for a span of time. The plan instead is for the Carrie Preston series to return with something more moving into April 2.

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So what do we have to look forward to? To get a few more details when it comes to the next installment, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Deadutante” – After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand in glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron), on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Obviously, a good part of the overall enjoyment of this show is going to come down to great guest stars — and there is no denying that we have a great one with the Succession alum coming on board. Here’s to hoping there are more great names who will surface before the end of the season.

What do you most want to see when Elsbeth arrives over on CBS?

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