Is a Bridgerton – Lady Violet spin-off possible at Netflix?

While we eagerly await the arrival of Bridgerton season 5 on Netflix (let alone season 6), is another expansion of the world still possible?

Ultimately, we know already that the streaming service and executive producer Shonda Rhimes have shown already that they are open to such possibilities — after all, we did get to enjoy the Queen Charlotte spin-off so time ago! So could something about Violet be in the cards next? Let’s just say that per Shonda’s own words, it is certainly possible.

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In a new interview on Craig Melvin’s podcast, the super-producer had the following to say about the prospect:

“I’ve always said that I thought if we were going to do something like [another show in this world], Violet would be a great person to tell the story about … That’s a possibility.”

In general, we will just have to wait and see what she and Netflix eventually decide. We do tend to think that the streamer will be receptive to almost any other show that branches off this universe, but we will have to wait and see what ends up being revealed. For now, the top priority is going to be season 5, which is poised to feature either Francesca or Eloise. There are plans in the works here to make sure that there is a smaller wait this time around, but it may be months before we figure out what that ultimately ends up turning into.

Beyond the Bridgerton world, we are certainly well-aware of the fact that there are some other ideas and works that Shonda is going to be eager to pursue at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including the latest season 5 premiere-date hopes

Would you watch a Bridgerton spin-off bout any set of characters?

If so, let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon, and we do not want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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