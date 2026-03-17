The Bachelorette: Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s season still air?

Following a new wave of allegations surrounding The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul, is there a chance this season gets canceled?

Before we dive too deep into this story, it is worth noting that the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star being cast as the lead was controversial back when she was first announced. In that way, everything we are seeing now is somewhat of a continuance of that. There are multiple reports out there noting that Mormon Wives filming has been temporarily suspended following allegations of violence surrounding the reality star and her ex Dakota Mortensen. These are extremely serious issues at the core of it, and it does make you wonder what ABC is planning with their own show. Are they still going to press on?

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So what can be said here at present? Well, TMZ is reporting that the plan is for The Bachelorette to continue to air, even though there is an extremely vocal backlash against it. (ABC was still actively promoting it as of Tuesday morning.) They also claim that the producers were well-aware of some of the possible issues surrounding casting Taylor as the new lead, but pressed forward feeling as though she was going to bring a new group of viewers to the franchise.

Based on where things appear to be at this point, you can easily argue that this situation regarding the ABC reality show (premiering this Sunday) is just one of many missteps for the franchise as of late. Consider all the changes made to this past season of Bachelor in Paradise, though many of those at least made sense as a way to freshen things up. Here, it seems to be forgotten that the real enjoyment of Bachelor Nation comes down to a love story. Sure, viewers often do love drama and mess, but aren’t there still limits to it?

Do you think that Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette should be canceled?

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