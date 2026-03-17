Top Chef: Carolinas episode 3 preview: Food dyes and injuries

Following the big, pepper-themed challenge on Top Chef: Carolinas episode 3, where are the remaining chefs going to go?

Based on what we have seen so far this season, one thing does feel abundantly clear: This is a season full of highs and low points for a lot of the chefs. The lesson that we got in episode 2 was to do whatever you can to follow the challenge — there are some other mistakes that you can recover from, but your food still has to make sense within the context of what is being presented by the judges.

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So what is the major focus going to be moving forward? In episode 3, we honestly feel like there’s a challenge that could be an all-timer, one themed around natural food dyes that can help create a visual feast — as well as something tasty. This is one of those opportunities to really allow your remaining chefs to think outside the box and from where we sit, there is something incredibly exciting about that. For some chefs, could this push this out of their comfort zone a little? We hope so and personally, we just love the idea of a challenge that will help us to get to know the entire field a little bit better. After all, that is something that we do struggle with mightily this early on in the season.

As for what else is coming, we do have to worry about whether or not an injury is going to sideline someone in their quest to continue forward this season. The last thing that we would ever want is for someone to have to leave due to something like this — would it be hard competing with some sort of physical ailment slowing you down? Sure but depending on the exact injury, it could still be possible.

What are you most eager to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 3?

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