The Witcher season 5 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

At this point, we do consider ourselves rather lucky to know that The Witcher season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix — and that filming is done!

With that being said, are there still a number of questions? It goes without saying, but the biggest one is how much the streaming service will rush to put the next chapter out there — and that is assuming that they are going to rush anything at all. Since they have nothing more coming here on the other side story-wise, they could choose to hold onto these episodes a little longer than you would superficially think.

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If we were to think about the future of The Witcher in terms of the best possible scenario, it would be moving forward under the thought process that we are going to see it back either in late September or October — basically, as we are diving into the fall. This is the same window, after all, that we saw for the fourth season.

Now if we are talking about worst-case scenarios, however, we would look more in the direction of December, or even the first few months of 2027. A lot may just end up depending on what Netflix wants when it comes to their overall schedule, given that they typically want a major hit on the air every single month to keep subscribers around. Since they don’t have to worry about a renewal here, there is a chance that they will be more inclined to wait around before bringing Liam Hemsworth and the rest of the cast back until there is a good fit.

As for what you can expect in season 5…

For now, let’s just say that details are scarce. However, at the same time it is our feeling that you will see the most high-stakes chapter of Geralt’s story so far.

When do you think we are actually going to see The Witcher season 5 arrive with new episodes?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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