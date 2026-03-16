Hijack season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As many of you out there may already be aware, we are waiting to see whether or not a Hijack season 3 is going to come to pass over at Apple TV. Do we want it? That much is a given. However, getting it is an entirely different story. There are multiple components that go into figuring out the future of this story, including the season 2 performance and if the creative team have a clear vision for what lies ahead.

What we want to do moving forward from here is quite simple. First and foremost, let’s assume theoretically that we are going to see something more from Idris Elba and the rest of the cast. What’s the exact earliest we could see it?

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There are some shows out there that have become annual events again following the industry strikes of season 3. Some others, like Slow Horses, has always been able to pull that off. Hijack is a little different from most, and for a number of different reasons. So long as every single season is centered around a hijacking event, you are required to find a heap of new cast members, let alone a location that makes a good amount of sense. This is a process that takes months, and that is without even mentioning filming, post production, and then Apple figuring out when they want the finished product to air.

there was a long wait between season 1 and season 2 and in theory, we do think that could be lessened ahead of season 3 — provided that we get a renewal in the next couple of months. Still, presuming that everything in the universe goes correctly, the fastest we imagine the show could be back is moving into the second half of 2027. This is the extremely optimistic view of things; the more realistic one suggests that it could be 2028. It feels right to brace for that as much as anything.

Related – Are the producers hoping to see a Hijack season 3 happen?

When would you like to watch Hijack season 3 on Apple TV, provided it gets renewed?

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