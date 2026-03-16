Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 12 preview: Redemption Beach

If there is anything that we are certainly aware of entering Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 12, it is that the stakes and the rules for the game continue to evolve. We have seen that so many times already and yet, here we are to examine that yet again.

Redemption Beach is not a new concept to the show, and we’ve seen a winner even come back from there in the past! Yet, at the same time, the producers are keen to only occasionally bring it back and never make a big deal out of it in advance. We are in a spot now where moving forward, the likes of Sally, Keeley, and Caleb are all there having to fight their way back into the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

With all of this being said, is anything quite what it seems? Well, it does appear based on the preview like the place is set to be where the players are going to find a hidden immunity idol and that is one more thing to look forward to. Caleb is already an agent of chaos, so can you imagine him with something like that in his possession? It will be great fun for us as a viewer, and probably less fun for anyone who is actively playing the game with him at this point.

We will say that we do remain very-much shocked that Richard was not sent there — and also, that nobody even bothered to vote for Mark. We honestly think that this is going to put an even bigger target on the latter’s back, and we are not quite sure he is going to make it past the first couple of votes after the merge. This season is actually shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable ever, mostly because we are not sure a single group is firmly in power.

What do you most want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 12 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







