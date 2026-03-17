Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox, March 17, 2026?

Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox? Over the past several weeks, we have had an incredible chance to see a lot of new episodes of the series. The network has already renewed it for a season 2, so you do not have to worry about anything when it comes to the future.

With that, why not worry about the characters instead? The bad news is that the Josh Charles medical drama is not going to be coming on the air tonight. However, you are going to be seeing it back in one week’s time on March 24, and we tend to think that this will lead into a home stretch that lasts over the next few weeks. There are only thirteen episodes in the first season overall, with the finale set for early April.

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So what will the next two episodes of the series look like? If you are curious about that already, let’s just say we are more than happy to help! All you have to do is look below…

Season 1 episode 11 – Port Wenn goes on lockdown when a patient with fleas sparks fears of a plague outbreak and Martin must deal with the town gossip when it revolves around him and Louisa. Also, Aunt Sarah feels betrayed by Greg and George and Louisa has an epiphany in the all-new “Mind Your Own Buboes” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Mar 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-111) (TV-14 D,L,S)

Season 1 episode 12 – Martin is skeptical when Port Wenn welcomes an extremely friendly delegation from their sister city in Norway and Louisa visits a specialist who just happens to be Martin’s ex. Also, Greg believes that he is pooping little men and Mark exhibits troubling symptoms that warrant an intervention in the all-new “A Tale of Two Sister Cities” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Mar 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-112) (TV-14 L)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Best Medicine season 2 renewal

What do you most want to see on Best Medicine when it does return to the air?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates very much on the way.

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