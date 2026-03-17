NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Lone Wolf: Part One’

As we get prepared to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 12 on CBS next week, are you ready for something a little bit different?

Well, there is of course a good bit of stuff that we can get into here, but let’s just begin by noting the following: We are on the cusp of a multi-part story! Given how procedural the spin-off tends to be a lot of the time, we’re excited to see something that could amplify a little bit of suspense — and beyond just that, also give a pretty fantastic cliffhanger at the tail end of it all.

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Do you want to know more now about what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Lone Wolf: Part One” – The team investigates a targeted explosion that wiped out a bomb squad with ties close to home, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are honestly hoping that this is just the beginning here of what could be a larger trend within this show, one where we could do some other two-part or even three-part events down the road. There are a number of reasons for the powers-that-be to consider this, but the biggest is likely doing whatever is possible in order to ensure that viewers are constantly on their toes.

No matter what happens from here on out, let’s just say that there is a nice chunk of stories still to go this season — and beyond that, a season 4 is coming! That means you don’t have a lot to worry about, and you can just enjoy every piece of the story the producers throw at you.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

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