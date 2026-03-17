NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 12 spoilers: ‘The Gambler’

In just seven days you are going to be seeing the arrival of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 12 — so what will stand out with this one?

Well, obviously a great deal of the prequel is doing its best to look at specifics within Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ past, and you are obviously seeing that tonight with a major focus being put on Dwayne Pride. However, moving into “The Gambler” in one week’s time, the setting will be shifted into a slightly different direction, one where Mary Jo could be a major part of what is to come. This is where an old contact shows up, one that could send the character down a number of new directions.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Gambler” – When the NIS Regional Director tries to transfer Mary Jo, she reconnects with an old friend from Atlantic City to help investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we would not be shocked in the event that there are a few more spotlight episodes on all of the characters moving into the finale — and how could we not want that? This is a chance to learn a little bit more about the entire ensemble before eventually shifting more to Gibbs and giving him a significant moment or two to shine ahead of the finale. We know there is a season 3 coming, so there is no reason to worry about that.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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