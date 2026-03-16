Twisted Metal season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

With us now deep into the month of March, is there a chance that some more news on Twisted Metal season 3 is finally on the horizon?

Now, it may be obvious to a lot of people out there, but the first thing that we should note is that there is very-much enthusiasm around the next part of the story. How can there not be given the enormous cliffhanger we had with Dark Tooth at the end of the most-recent finale? That is the sort of thing that does make us eager to see how he plays out in this scripted TV format — especially since his son in Sweet Tooth has been such an incredible presence already.

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Unfortunately, if you were hoping for a little bit more news on the future right now, you are bound to be a little bit disappointed. After all, there has not been much of any news on Twisted Metal over the past few weeks, and that may not change for a little while. We will start to get a little bit more encouraged once more news surfaces on filming, especially since that will give us more of a larger reason to be excited.

As for when to realistically expect the show back

Let’s just all be as honest as we can here in saying the following: It’s not coming until we get around to 2027. It would be wonderful to see it before then, but even when the cameras stop rolling, we tend to think that there is a lengthy post-production process that we all have to be prepared for, one way or another.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Twisted Metal now, including other chatter on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 3 when it does eventually premiere on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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