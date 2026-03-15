Oscars 2026 opening: Conan O’Brien spoofs Marty Supreme, KPop Demon Hunters

We obviously knew heading into the 2026 Oscars tonight that there was a chance Conan O’Brien would deliver an awesome opening. He is one of the funniest hosts alive and for whatever reason, the end of his late-night shows has caused him to be cherished a little bit more.

What’s also great about Conan is quite simple: He is unpredictable enough that we never want to assume any particular jokes. We figured he’d say something about Timothee Chalamet and ballet but that was largely it.

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In keeping with the absolutely bonkers nature of Conan’s comedy, the show started with him being chased by throngs of children after receiving a rather unusual makeup job — basically navigating his way through a lot of the notable nominees. He jumped through the frames of Marty Supreme, was animated in KPop Demon Hunters, and then ended up trying to perform in front of some of the cast of Sinners. All of it was extremely odd but in the end, wasn’t that precisely the point? It got the audience going!

Following the pre-taped opening, Conan then got the predictable Chalamet jokes out of the way before talking about “alternate broadcasts” and then Netflix head Ted Sarandos going to a theater for the first time. He then dug in a little bit into F1, Ryan Coogler, One Battle After Another, and then a whole lot more. Conan also did eventually bring up his role in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, which was Oscar-nominated led by Rose Byrne’s performance.

Did Conan do anything that dramatically broke the mold?

Not necessarily, but this was still a really fun start to the show overall. Not every single joke landed, but there were so many that we’re not even sure that mattered.

What did you think about Conan O’Brien’s opening at the Oscars this year?

What moment made you the happiest? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here to get some further updates.

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