Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Big revelations?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8 on Fox next week, what all is there to say?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that there are only three more installments left this season! Each one of them will likely be stuffed full of twists and turns, which should not be a huge shock since that has really been the basis for most of the series. The Patrick Dempsey series has been a lot about complicated pasts and struggles to remember, and that could course through everything that we see from here on out … albeit in a slightly more severe manner than before.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Major revelations threaten to upend Angelo’s family. Joe gets the opportunity of a lifetime in the all-new “Tailored by Fabroni” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-108) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Could these revelations change everything for Angelo’s family the rest of the way? There is a reasonably good chance of that, so be prepared.

One more thing to note here…

If you are still hoping for an opportunity to see a Memory of a Killer season 2 down the road, there are reasons aplenty for hope! We do tend to think that Dempsey’s presence helps a lot here, as does the potential to market it even further internationally. Over the past couple of years Fox has really established what it wants to be as a network a little bit more … and with that, consistency with some of their shows matters considerably. We’ll just have to see more if they agree in the weeks ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

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