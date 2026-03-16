DMV season 1 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Payday’

Next week on CBS, we are going to have a chance to dive more into DMV season 1 episode 14. What is going to make this one stand out?

Well, the first thing that we can inherently note here is that this one could be especially messy. After all, this is about a lot of the main characters doing what they can to accumulate some money for themselves. Desperate times can lead to desperate measures, and some of these said measures can be fairly hilarious. That is most likely what the producers are going for here, no?

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To get a few more updates now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full DMV season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Payday” – While the DMV crew awaits payday, everyone scrambles for side gigs. Meanwhile, Colette and Ceci attempt to pull Barb out of a pyramid scheme that quickly proves more alluring than any of them anticipated, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, March 23 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you are still enjoying the story this season, here is your reminder to not just keep on watching, but tell everyone you know to do the same! After all, there is still no guarantee that the show is going to get a season 2. While we remain hopeful that this is going to happen, we are well-aware that the TV world can be a little bit unforgiving. The last thing that we want to do at this point is draw any sort of major assumptions about things one way or another.

What do you most want to see moving into DMV season 1 episode 14 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way, throughout the rest of the season.

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