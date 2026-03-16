Virgin River season 8 premiere date: The most likely months

Even though Virgin River season 7 just wrapped up over at Netflix, do you really think that is going to stop us from discussing the future? Hardly. How could it when there are so many worthy discussion points when it comes to season 8 at this point?

First and foremost, we should just begin by noting that filming is going to be taking place within the coming months and the biggest takeaway we’ve got is that clearly, the powers-that-be do not want us to wait all that long to see what is ahead for Mel, Jack, and a lot of the other characters. By the same token, they also do not want to torment us too much over the Brady cliffhanger — though we hardly think they are going to give us answers in the months ahead.

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So even though filming is going to be happening heading into the spring and some of the summer, does this mean that we’re returning to Virgin River this year? Hardly. If we were to label out the most likely months for the show’s return at this point, we would say it is January, February, or March 2027. All of these would enable the show to be an annual event, and also ensure that audiences on Netflix remain very much engaged.

As for whether or not they have a sense right now on when the series could be back, we tend to think it is more approximate. There are a few factors that they will look at in the months to come, with the biggest one being what the rest of the lineup early next year looks like. After all, Netflix does like to space many of their hits out to a certain degree.

Related – Is Virgin River season 8 going to end up being the final one?

What are you most eager to see heading into Virgin River season 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

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