The Night Manager season 3 premiere date: Worst-case scenario

We know that we are multiple weeks removed at this point from the season 2 finale of The Night Manager airing on BBC One and Prime Video. Because of that, doesn’t it feel like we should be getting at least some sort of good news regarding the future?

Well, it is clear that there is no official renewal out there at the time of this writing. However, based on what Tom Hiddleston and everyone else has been saying, it feels like it is close to a sure thing. Season 3 is more than likely going to be the end of the series — or, at least the end of the current story regarding Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

Is there any chance that we are going to be stuck with the same sort of insanely long break that we saw between seasons 1 and 2? Well, we do feel for anyone worried about it … but this is where we step in and say that there is actually not too much to be worried about. The turnaround looks to be a lot faster this time and if there is a worst-case scenario here, it is having to wait until 2028 to see the remainder of the story. The Night Manager could be back before then, but this is us recognizing that a lot of the cast here are busy actors with a number of projects. Scheduling could be in important, not just for the actors but also some of the various locations that are used for filming.

If we are lucky, we will at least get a few more details on what the future holds over the course of the next few weeks. If nothing else, we would consider it useful to help ease the wait to a certain extent.

Related – What more can you expect to see entering The Night Manager season 3?

When do you think that The Night Manager season 3 could be coming onto Prime Video and BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







