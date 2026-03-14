Landman season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Can you believe that in just a couple of months, production on Landman season 3 is going to be officially underway? This is a fairly fast turnaround, especially given the fact that there were episodes airing early on this year. Paramount+ recognizes that the Billy Bob Thornton series is one of the most important that they have and ultimately, the top priority for them at this point is simply making sure that co-creator Taylor Sheridan has the story in place for cameras to start rolling again.

So with all of the aforementioned information in mind, now is the right time to pose the following: What is the best-case scenario for when the series will be back? Is it going to happen sooner rather than later?

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Well, if you do want more Landman on your screens close to the end of the year, we do still think that it is possible. We are not ruling out a November / December launch, even though production is starting later this year than it did back with season 2. The series is rather lucky in that there are not a lot of visual effects and it can be turned around fast; also, we do think Paramount sees the value in having it be an annual event if at all possible. We imagine that one way or another, more clarity on it is going to be revealed come this summer / early fall.

As for what the larger story will be…

It honestly feels more unified now that Cooper, Tommy, Ariana, and so many others could all be working in some capacity at their own oil company. Ainsley, meanwhile, will be off at college, and it does remain to be seen whether or not Demi Moore is going to be back as Cami. (The actress does seem open to it.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Landman, including other intel on the Ainsley arc

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Landman season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates very much on the way.

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