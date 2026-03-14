Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Now that we have reached the midway point of March, what better time is there to discuss a Dark Matter season 2 premiere date? We have certainly been eager to see the show back for a rather long time, especially given that filming has been done at this point for several months.

So what can we say at this point about the next chapter of the show? Is an announcement about to be coming out? There is a lot to get into here…

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First and foremost, let’s just say that we are hopeful that the Joel Edgerton series will be the center of an announcement in the relatively near future — and there are some reasons for it. After all, post-production has been happening for so long now that we have to imagine the series is close to a return. Meanwhile, there have certainly been rumors out there about a summer release for a while. If that turns out to be true, this show and Silo could be the two Apple TV big-budget series coming out in that window, and we will have to wait and see what is decided there. For now, it is our hope that we are going to get it back come either July or August, and as of late, Apple has been announcing premiere dates for their shows around three months in advance.

Based on the data above, the odds of us learning more about Dark Matter through the rest of the month are low, but not complete out of the question. There is a chance we learn more and of course, we hope that we do! The faster we can get a few more updates here on the next chapter, the more we can start thinking more actively about what is actually going to happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Dark Matter season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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