Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

When it comes to a series as great as Slow Horses on Apple TV, one thing has certainly become clear: Waiting for new seasons is terrible. It is perhaps even more so when you know that they have already been filmed! We saw a first look at season 6 after the end of the season 5 finale, and of course that made us eager to dive back into Slough House sooner rather than later!

If that was not enough, we also have a small synopsis that sets the stage for what is to come:

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Our hope still remains that we will see Slow Horses return in late summer / early fall, but what do we think is the absolute worst-case scenario here? This is where we can at least utilize some logic to figure it out. One of the reasons why we are stuck waiting between seasons is that Apple likes to have six episodes for every awards-season cycle, which makes sense for publicity reasons. This includes the Emmys, but we also think it does the Golden Globes, which operate on the basis of calendar year. Season 5 was eligible for the Globes earlier this year, and we tend to think they want season 6 for the next window. This means that it has to come out this year, meaning that December would be the worst-case scenario for the show.

Luckily, we do foresee us revisiting Jackson Lamb and company before that, especially since the cast and crew have already moved on to season 7. We do also think Apple takes pride in having a new season of the series close to a twelve-month basis, especially since that is not something that they can really deliver with a lot of their other programs for a multitude of different reasons. With that, don’t you have to embrace some of the opportunities that are given to you?

When do you think we are going to see Slow Horses season 6 ultimately arrive?

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