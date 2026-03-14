3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: March 2026 update

As of this month, it has now been two years since the release of 3 Body Problem season 1 over on Netflix. Are we getting close to news on season 2?

Well, before we dive too far into sharing anything here, let’s begin by just noting that we finally have some reason for hope. After all, production for the second batch of episodes is seemingly done! This was mentioned in a new piece over on What’s On Netflix, who is also corroborating something that has been known for a good while now: The plan is for seasons 2 and 3 to largely film back to back. This will allow for more of a streamlined experience behind the scenes, and it could also give some flexibility for the streaming service to determine air dates.

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At the time of this writing, there is no 3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date out there and odds are, you will not be learning a whole lot more between now and when March concludes. However, we will come out here and say that we are more optimistic that we could be getting the show back later this year than we were previously thanks to the aforementioned filming update. If it happens, though, we’re talking somewhere close to the end of the year — it is unlikely that we will see that transpire anytime soon.

Our major concern with the future of the series remains the same that it has always been: Whether or not there is really enough time to adapt all of the remaining source material. These stories are incredible dense and while Netflix does allow for extended run times, that does not immediately mean that they have unlimited funds. Are things going to need to be trimmed to some degree? That may require somewhat of a wait-and-see approach.

What are you most eager to see on 3 Body Problem season 2 when we do eventually get it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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