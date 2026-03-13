House of Villains season 3 episode 6 preview: About the kiss…

Next week on Peacock you are going to be seeing House of Villains season 3 episode 6 arrive — and does that include a much-hyped moment from the initial trailer?

Well, based on the review that aired following episode 5, it feels like we are finally going to learn what goes down with Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Tyson Apostol, though it does still feel largely overblown in the grander scheme of things. If we had to guess, this is something tied to a challenge that forces the two to get into such a messy situation. We aren’t quite sold that it will impact anything when it comes to the near future of the game.

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What we can say, at least for now, is that both Tyson and New York are each saved from the next banishment. Instead, Paul Abrahamian, Ashley Mitchell, and Johnny Middlebrooks are the three in the most danger — but who is the most likely to go home? That is where things get tricky. Paul’s reputation may cause him to be the most strategic threat of the three, and he already turned in some ways on his bedroom alliance with his speech. He’s trying some mind-games and because of that, it would probably benefit him to win the next challenge.

The biggest threat at this point in the game feels pretty obvious in Tyson. He was the first supervillain and came reasonably close to being the second. He’s also intentionally more low-key than some of the other players, and there is a reason why there were questions about Kate Chastain not putting him up for banishment. Do you really want to go to the end of the show with someone like him? For now, it feels like a perfectly fair thing to wonder.

What do you want to see heading into House of Villains season 3 episode 6?

At this point, who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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