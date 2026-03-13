Paradise season 2 episode 6 preview: Will Xavier learn the truth?

If you watched Paradise season 2 episode 5 earlier this week, it goes without saying that the stakes for Xavier are pretty darn high at this point. Just consider everything that he is up against! This is a guy who wants to do everything in his power to find Teri but at the same time, locating her is easier said than done when he doesn’t have all the information.

To be specific, what Sterling K. Brown’s character is not realizing as of right now is that Gary is not telling him the full truth about what happened. He was able to instinctually realize that something was wrong with the mailman, but we tend to think that it has since been explained away. Because Gary admitting his feelings for Teri is such a vulnerable thing to do, we feel like Xavier now feels like he can really trust them; with that, they can move forward with a “shared goal.”

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So as we do move forward int episode 6, is there any way at all for things to change, and for Xavier to somehow figure this out? It is certainly complicated but in the end, he may be reliant on Gary slipping up — and that does feel pretty possible. After all, we do not think that we are looking at a mastermind here. Gary is someone clearly acting on emotion, and Xavier does tend to be a little bit more methodical and calculated in his approach.

Then again, here is where the danger lies — if there is one thing in the whole universe that would cause Xavier to deviate from his usual state of mind, it is his feelings for his wife. He may be acting on emotion as well and through that, he could prove unable to see the forest through the trees.

Related – Is Paradise season 2 episode 6 going to be the big spotlight on Jane?

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 6 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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